Drift, a zombie short

The plague has lasted years. Sean stopped counting; the calendar filled with Xs. Memories faded, dreams lost.

Alone, so very alone, in a world occupied by nothing more than death. Finding solace in the isolated, snow covered north, Sean searches for a new beginning away from the stench of rotting corpses and the festering disease of the walking dead.

In the womb of mother nature, Sean discovers the zombies are not the only things rotting.